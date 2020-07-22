Attaway Armstrong, 89, born March 28, 1931 in Gary, IN and passed away on July 9, 2020 at Sunrise Hospital, in Las Vegas, NV. He is preceded in death by his mother Elizabeth (Smith) Miles, sister Beverly Blake, long-time girlfriend Eardeal Riguel. Attaway was a graduate of Roosevelt High School in 1949. He was in the Air Force 1952- 1956, during the Korean War. He worked at US Steel before joining the USPS in 1958. He retired after a long career in 1992. He was an avid bowler in his spare time. He leaves, to mourn, his nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He will truly be missed. There will be a homecoming celebration in Las Vegas, NV.





