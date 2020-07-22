1/1
Attaway Armstrong
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Attaway's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Attaway Armstrong, 89, born March 28, 1931 in Gary, IN and passed away on July 9, 2020 at Sunrise Hospital, in Las Vegas, NV. He is preceded in death by his mother Elizabeth (Smith) Miles, sister Beverly Blake, long-time girlfriend Eardeal Riguel. Attaway was a graduate of Roosevelt High School in 1949. He was in the Air Force 1952- 1956, during the Korean War. He worked at US Steel before joining the USPS in 1958. He retired after a long career in 1992. He was an avid bowler in his spare time. He leaves, to mourn, his nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He will truly be missed. There will be a homecoming celebration in Las Vegas, NV.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune from Jul. 22 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Service
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 23, 2020
So very sorry to hear about the passing of Attaway. He was a member of our family for almost as long as I can remember since he was with my mother for 23 years. The memories we have are many and he will be missed.
Claudine Lari Ridgel Walker
Acquaintance
July 23, 2020
I worked with Attaway at the Post Office and he was a great person to be around he always had a smile for me when I saw him to the family you have my sympathy, prayers and love I also send my condolences to the family from his retirement group Gary Post Office Workers Retiree's he will truly be missed by us all
Toni Price
Coworker
July 22, 2020
A good uncle
Scott Lindsey
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved