Audrey Elizabeth Ware(Bennett) age 74 - passed October 3 of health ailments in Seattle, Washington where she lived with her son. She was born in Gary, Indiana attended Froebel High School, graduated from Emerson High School 1963 and retired from Bethlehem Steel Mill after 20 years of service. She had 4 children - Inger(Angel)Millard 55 Minnesota, Chris Millard 54 Washington, Frankie Bennett- Graham Brown 39 New York and Lonnie Davis(deceased 1971), 5 grandchildren (Lydia 28, Adair 26, Chris Jr.21, Zola 9, Zaryn 2). She is preceded in death by Norma Harris(mother), Turner Ware(father), all her siblings(Sam Ware, Turner Ware Jr, Lillian Guydon) & Frank Bennett Jr.(ex-husband). Memorial service: Free Mission Church, Carthage, Mississippi November 2 at noon. Her cremated ashes will be spread on her mother's grave as requested. She was loved and will be missed.
Published in the Post Tribune from Oct. 13 to Oct. 27, 2019