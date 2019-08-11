Audrey Ritz, age 103, of Crown Point, formally of Merrillville and Indianapolis, was born in Hobart, IN on April 15, 1916. She passed away peacefully at her home on August 3rd, 2019. She graduated with honors from Froebel High School in Gary, Indiana in 1934. The Great Depression prevented her from attending college, despite her love of learning. While working at Handley's Drug Store in Gary, Audrey met a customer who needed an alarm clock for his new job. This man, Oscar Ritz, became her husband in 1943. Throughout Audrey's life, she maintained a garden that yielded award-winning flowers and vegetables, a genealogy interest which lead to her induction in the DAR, and an active volunteer schedule with the Salvation Army. She also enjoyed needlework, traveling with her husband, and reading. In 1976, she started a diligent tally of the books she read, which totaled 7,069 books by 2019. She will always be remembered for her sharp memory, sense of humor, and quick wit. Audrey was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years Oscar (Ossie) Ritz. She is survived by her daughters Nancy (David) Hugus of Henderson, NV and Janice Ritz (Terry Wildes) of Crown Point, IN; granddaughters Emily WIldes of Chicago,IL and Alice (Mike) Dominguez of San Diego, CA; and sister Betty Grimm of Seminole, FL. The family will hold a private memorial service. Burns Funeral Home, Crown Point, IN entrusted with arrangements.www.burnsfuneral.com Published in the Post Tribune on Aug. 11, 2019