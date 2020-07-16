1/1
August Kevin Williams
1961 - 2020
August Williams was born to Denon Williams and Claudette (Jones) Williams on August 31st, 1961 in Chicago, IL. He made his transition from earth to heaven on July 11th, 2020. August was the youngest of three children. He graduated from Corliss High School class of 1979. August began his career as a delivery route driver at Jays Potato Chips in 1979 and continued labor in similar fields for 40 years. He met his loving wife Donna in the early 1980's and the two were joined in Holy Matrimony in October of 1987. They remained married until her untimely passing in 2002. August re-dedicated his life to Christ in 1999 and was baptized at Tarry Town Missionary Baptist Church. August met his domestic partner Edwinna Collins whom he loved dearly in 2003. The two remained together until his passing. August is preceded in his death by his wife, Donna (Bouyer) Williams; father, Denon Williams; paternal grandparents, Selma & Clarence Williams, and maternal grandparents Mary & Harvey Spicer. He leaves to cherish his memory: his fiancé, Edwinna Collins; four children, Devon Harris, Shanieta Bouyer, Cassandra Williams, & Chante Williams (Leroy Harris); his mother, Claudette Williams; sister, Renee Williams-Whitfield; brother, Denon "Ronnie" Williams (Beverly); 14 grandchildren; and a host of cousins, family, and friends.

Services will be held at Tarry Town Missionary Baptist Church located at 601 Ralston Street Gary, IN 46406. Visitations will take place on 7/18/2020 from 10am-11am, following service at 11am. (MASK WILL BE REQUIRED TO ATTEND VISITATION AND FUNERAL SERVICES). Arrangements entrusted to Manuel Memorial Funeral Home.


Published in Post-Tribune on Jul. 16, 2020.
