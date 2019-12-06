|
|
Age 81, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 28, 2019. She was born April 30, 1938 in Isola, Mississippi to William and Lillie Mae Marshall. Preceded in death by parents William & Lillie Mae Marshall. Son Elessie Hayes Jr., Great Grandson Tristian Charleston. 5 brothers and 4 sisters. She leaves to cherish her memory 2 daughers Lillian and Chrysanthia , 3 grandchildren Kristian (Frederick), Ashton and Augusta. 3 great grandchildren Kyler, Ace, Akala. 1 sister Bobbie Marshall and a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 Funeral Service at 11:00 A.M. at Glorified Temple Ministries. 900 Arizona Street, Gary, Indiana interment Oak Hill Cemetery, Elder E.Gregory Williams officiating.
Published in the Post Tribune on Dec. 6, 2019