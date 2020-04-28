Home

Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
was born December 25, 1948 and passed away April 22, 2020. Augustus Leon means Majestic/Venerable Lion and Gus certainly lived up to his name. Gus was born in Mississippi and raised in Gary, IN. He was honorably discharged from the United States Army as an E-4 Specialist in 1969. Gus was a master electrician who worked for the Gary Community School Corp. and retired from Gary Housing Authority. Gus was a member and usher of Galilee Baptist Church. Augustus Leon was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was preceded in death by his parents Henry & Sarah, brothers Percy and Benjamin, Sister Callie Robinson and 2nd wife Valater. He leaves behind brother George Pompy; son Tarik (Pat) Pompy, grandson Tyson Pompy, daughter Che Pompey; granddaughter Xen Pompey; 1st wife and friend Joyce Pompey and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 28, 2020
