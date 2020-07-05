1/1
Aundrey Terrell Goodlett
1970 - 2020
Born March 30, 1970 in Gary, Indiana to Harold and Grace Goodlett, Sr. Aundrey made his transitional journey on June 20, 2020 surrounded by his family. He confessed Christ and was baptized at an early age. He graduated from William A. Wirt High School in Gary, Indiana in 1989. He loved being around family and giving to others. He had a smile that would light up a room. He was a mighty man of God, prayer warrior and then went on to work in multiple facets of ministry. Aundrey leaves to cherish his memories wife of 27 years, Debra; children: Gregory (Mischa) Shaw and Adrianna Goodlett; three grandchildren: LaToria, Elijah and J'von Shaw; parents: Harold and Grace Goodlett, Sr.; one brother, Harold (Chiana) Goodlett, Jr.; and a host of aunties, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation: Monday, July 6, 2020 12:00pm-8:00pm at the Guy & Allen Chapel. Funeral Service: Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 11:00a.m. at Upper room Church, Pastor Timothy Mays, 2407 Taft Street, Gary, IN. Interment: Evergreen Memorial Park.



Published in Post-Tribune on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
12:00 - 08:00 PM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
JUL
7
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Upper room Church
Funeral services provided by
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
