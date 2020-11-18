Ava Francine Collyear-Hill, born December 22, 1955, passed away on November 10th, 2020. She passed at IU West out of Indianapolis, IN. She was born to Leroy Collyear and Florence Elizabeth Hayes-Alexander and raised in Gary, IN. At her passing was 64 years of age. Ava was the eldest of six siblings whom cared and adored her dearly. She attended Lincoln Elementary and later graduated from Roosevelt High in May 1977. Ava had a love for reading and writing short stories and drawing which lead her to attend Brown's College pursuing an associates in architecture. She gave her life to Christ at an early age attending St. Monica and Luke until her passing. Ava put aside her dreams marrying her high school sweetheart Booker Terry Hill Sr., soon after creating a family of her, which became her primary focus in life. Ava had a heart of gold which allowed her o open her home to many, Gaining the respect and love of all whom came in contact with her. Ma, Nana, Mrs. Ava, Momma Hill became her new title and role in the neighborhood. Ava retired from the Lake County Prosecutors Office in 2017, Giving her time to enjoy her second love Of Traveling state to state or abroad, or family game nights at home. Preceding her in death are her husband Booker T. Hill, Sr.; son, Booker T. Hill, Jr.; maternal Grandmother Edwina McCraven; Dad Leroy Collyear; Mom Florence Hayes-Alexander; sister Ellen King; brother Stephen Collyear; nephews Gerald and Duwion Collyear. Ava leaves to cherish brother Micheal (Lisa) Collyear of Gary IN, brother Patrick (Lontanette) Hutchinson of Indianapolis IN, brother David Collyear of Indianapolis, IN; daughters Antionette (Eric) Jones of Gary, IN, Terri (Lutellus) Holt of Holiday, FL, Chereese Hill of Gary, IN, Tracey (Emanuel) Pack of Gary, IN; son Damien Hill also of Gary, IN; niece/daughter Timeka Exford of Gary, IN Honorary daughter Denise Mobley of Gary, IN; 18 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, and a host of nieces/nephews, family, and friends. Funeral Services will be held at Manuel Parlor of Peace, located on 421 W 5th Ave. Gary IN. Saturday Nov. 21, 2020 at 2pm. Visitation will be held 12pm-2pm. Repast please ask family for details.





