It is with great sadness that the family of Barbara A Moore announce her transition on May 12, 2020 after a brief non-covid illness. She leaves to cherish her memory her only child, Anthony E. Moore; matriarch aunt: Barbara J. Johnson; special cousins: Jackie Collins and Sandra Wright, life-long close friends: Brenda Sampson, Diane Winston, Doyle Wilson, and Merle Hunt; Special friends: Kevin Roesch, Velma (Cookie) Hollis, and Cathy Wilks Branon. Barbara Ann was born to Mary Alice Gaines in Savanna GA. Barbara Ann was a proud graduate of Horseman High School Class of 1968, and after graduation she matriculated to Indiana State University where her discipline was Education. Barbara Ann worked at Heckett Engineering for years before a career change when she became a Registered Cardiovascular Technologist at Franciscan Health in Hammond IN for more than 35 years. She is preceded in death by her mother Mary Alice Gaines, Aunts Helen Murray, and Margret Scott. Barbara Ann leaves to cherish her memories, friends, family, and co-workers. Due to Covid-19 there will be a walk-through visitation on Friday, May 22, 2020 from 10:00a.m. -12:00p.m.. Funeral services will be streamed live on the church's Facebook page (New Bethel Fellowship COGIC.) Services Entrusted To Powell Coleman Funeral Home.





