Barbara Caradine was born to Gene and Martha Caradine on June 12, 1971 in Chicago, Illinois. She accepted Christ at the age of 13 and was baptized into Christ under the leadership of Rev. W. C. Manuel at Rising Star M. B. Church#2 of Gary, Indiana. She later joined Spirit of Love M. B. Church under Rev. Anthony.Barbara graduated from Theodore Roosevelt High School in Gary, Indiana on June 12, 1990.Loving memories will be cherished by son Michael Hinton Jr; devoted parents Gene and Martha; sisters Anita Thompson, Patrice Jones, and Jacqueline; one brother Frederick Douglas of Ft. Wayne, Indiana and a host of other loved ones. Wake Friday September 20,2019 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Funeral 11:00 a.m. all services at Rising Star M.B. Church 2508 W. 11th Ave Gary,In. Internment Oak Hill Cemetery Gary,In. Services Entrusted To Powell-Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in the Post Tribune on Sept. 19, 2019