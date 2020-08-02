Barbara Gray Pickett-Davis, age 79 was born December 16, 1940 in Gary, IN to Lucille & Willis Gray. She passed away at home July 28, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was affectionately known as "Baby Sister". She confessed Christ at an early age and was a member of New Friendship Missionary Baptist Church.Barbara attended Froebel High School. She obtained a butcher's certification, earned her GED and became a licensed Cosmetologist.She worked at Buy Low Grocery Store, in the Steel mill industry, Joliet Ammunition Plant, owner of the Welcome Inn Tavern, West Side High School as a Teacher Assistant with the Core Program and at the Gary Public School Corporation as a Custodian.Barbara is preceded in death by parents, husbands David Pickett and Emmitt Davis, sister Sona Carruth, brothers, Larry, Elliott and Jerry Gray.She leaves to cherish her memory 8 children: Yolanda (Leonard) Dangerfield; David Pickett, Jr.; Sherriene Allen, Kim Pickett; Loretta (Anthony) Jackson; Josette (George) Gordon; Glenn (Oie) Pickett; Camia (Frank) Bush; 13 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. 3 siblings; Revenia Brewer, Connie Dean Hart, William Gray and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Services Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at New Friendship MB Church, 1545 Waite Street, Gary, INView and Go Visitation 9:00 a.m.– 11:00 a.m Private Service 11:00 am.Reverend Royce Thompson, Officiating Mask Required. Services Entrusted To Powell Coleman Funeral Home.





