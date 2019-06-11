Home

Barbara H. Pulliam-Richardson Obituary
Barbara H. Pulliam-Richardson age 81 of Gary, IN passed away on Sunday, June 02, 2019 at South Shore Health & Rehab Center. She was a graduate of Roosevelt High School class of 1956. She was a former employee of Bear Brand Hosiery, Rand MCNally Publishing Company and Stubbs Day Care. She was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Mary Pulliam, brothers Robert , Benjamin, George, and James Pulliam, sister Mary F. (Walter) Davis Sr. Barbara leaves to cherish her memories niece and caregiver Katherine Davis, Ex Husband Robert L. Richardson, Sister In Laws Carrie and Jessie Pulliam , special childhood friend Mrs. O.C. Richardson. A host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Wake Wednesday June 12,2019 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Funeral 11:00 a.m. all services at Powell-Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15th Ave Gary, IN. Internment Evergreen Memorial Park Hobart, IN.
Published in the Post Tribune on June 11, 2019
