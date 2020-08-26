Barbara J (Cast) Edwards age 83 transitioned to glory on August 16, 2020 at Riverside, CA was born February 15, 1937 in Covington, Tennessee. Preceded in death by her husband Willie D Edwards Sr, parents Nelson and Beatrice (Small) Cast, sister Esther Cast and brother Cardell Cast, son Micheal Edwards Sr. grandchildren Dominique Edwards, William Edwards, LaTroy Edwards, Alexis Edwards & Khalil KK Franklin. She was a life time Gary, IN resident before transitioning to CA four years ago. She loved her family and those around her, she loved to cook and serve others, she was a loving and kind woman, wife and mother. She was a longtime member of New Angel of Faith under the leadership of the late Rev. Calvin Hamilton Jr. She leaves to cherish her memories her children Debra (Charles) Thomas, Willie D. Edwards Jr., Bobbie Ann Edwards, Gwendolyn Lewis, Pastor Tony (Debra) Edwards, Orlando (Elizabeth)Edwards Sr, Cindy (Garrett) Thompson, Bishop Lorenzo (Donna) Edwards Sr, Dewan Edwards, Calita Edwards, Sandra Clinton, Mary (Harvis) Harrisand Carla (John) Moseby, sister- in- law Louise Webb, brothers- in- law, Jimmie Edwards Jr and Donnell Edwards, and a host of grand, great grand great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, love ones and friends. Visitation Friday August 28, 2020 from 9:00 a.m.- 11:00 a.m.with Funeral Services to follow at 11:00 a.m. all services at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue. Interment: Evergreen Memorial Park.