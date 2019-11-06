|
Barbara J. Foster, age 84, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 1, 2019. Barbara was a devoted mom, sister, and colleague who leaves a strong legacy of her works, friendships and impact on many. Barbara was born on September 8, 1935 in Whitman, West Virginia, the second child of nine siblings. After graduating from her beloved alma mater, Aracoma High School, Barbara and family moved to Gary, IN in 1953. In her early career, Barbara worked in customer relations and sales at Spiegel's catalog company in Chicago and later worked within real estate and legal offices in Gary. By 1958, she transitioned to lead the small office at Fern Oaks Cemetery in Griffith, IN, and for more than 60 years, she provided dedicated service and support to generations of families and funeral directors in the region. She was an anchor and pillar of strength to all who were blessed to be helped by her, or to call her a friend and who loved her. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, devoted husband, Hubert Foster, and sisters, Helen Smith Givens, Mary L. Smith (Peggy) and Yvonne Anderson. She leaves to cherish her memory and example; son, Edward D. Robinson Jr. of Minneapolis, MN; daughter, Shawn M. Foster of Chicago, IL; two sisters, Vera (Henry) Pryor of Munford, TN, and Nancy (Kevin) Farr of Indianapolis, IN; three brothers, Henry "Tuddy" (Odell) Smith of Orlando, FL, Leroy (Jamesetta) Smith of Hot Springs, AR and Charles Smith of Pahrump, NV; two loving granddaughters, Ariana Flor-Parker and Alexa Flor-Robinson along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, devoted friends and classmates. Visitation, Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. with funeral services to follow at 2:00p.m. all services at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019