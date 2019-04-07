Barbara Fransioli was born on August 20, 1947 in Gary, Indiana to Frank and Bernice Fransioli, both who preceded her in death. Barb, is survived by her dearly loved daughter, Jyl Fransioli: She is also survived by her big sister, Kathleen (Ron) Erdelac and her little brothers, Frank (Eileen McGinnity) Fransioli and Bob (Sandra Kannady) Fransioli. She has several nieces and nephews and 1 great niece and 3 great nephews.Barb had a fabulous group of friends who enjoyed her "Barbisms", her silly wit and fun-loving attitude toward life. Everyone had a good time when Barb was in their midst. She will be greatly missed by her numerous friends!During her nursing career, Barb held several different positions ... VNA, Broadway Methodist, and Southlake Mental Health. In addition, Barb always looked forward to summer because she REALLY loved her IWLA youth camp family.Visitation for Barb will be held Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart. There will be additional visitation on Monday, April 8, 2019 from 9:00 a.m.until10:00 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at Nativity of Our Savior, 2949 Willowcreek Road, Portage, Indiana 46368. Burial will take place at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN. For more information, please call (219) 942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at: www.reesfuneralhomes.com Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary