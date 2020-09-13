1/1
Barbara J. Smith
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Jean Smith, 81 of Gary, IN departed this life on Monday, September 7, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memory one daughter Demetrious Upshaw, three grandchildren: Shanee` (Jamail Sr.) Harris, Iesha (Mario) Upshaw, Humphrey (Ayana) Upshaw; and six great-grandchildren: Jamail Jr., Ayanna, and JoVonni Harris, and Trayvion, Ashley, and Gracelynn Upshaw. Visitation will be on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 9a.m. until time of service. Funeral will take place at 11a.m. at Smith, Bizzell, and Warner Funeral Home 4209 Grant Street Gary, IN. 46408 Interment Evergreen Cemetery Hobart, IN. www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
15
Funeral
11:00 AM
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 887-1852
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved