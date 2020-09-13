Barbara Jean Smith, 81 of Gary, IN departed this life on Monday, September 7, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memory one daughter Demetrious Upshaw, three grandchildren: Shanee` (Jamail Sr.) Harris, Iesha (Mario) Upshaw, Humphrey (Ayana) Upshaw; and six great-grandchildren: Jamail Jr., Ayanna, and JoVonni Harris, and Trayvion, Ashley, and Gracelynn Upshaw. Visitation will be on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 9a.m. until time of service. Funeral will take place at 11a.m. at Smith, Bizzell, and Warner Funeral Home 4209 Grant Street Gary, IN. 46408 Interment Evergreen Cemetery Hobart, IN. www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com