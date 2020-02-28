|
|
BARBARA J. (LINTON) STEPHENS. Born November 16, 1937 in Chicago, Illinois and made her transition on February 22, 2020 in Las Vegas, NV. She was preceded in death by parents Ellsworth, Sr. and Lillian Linton. She leaves to honor her memory her husband of 62 years, Cleo Sr., daughter, Cledra (Marcus) Johnson, son, Cleo Jr., grandchildren, Ariana, Marcel, and Elijah (Natalie) of Las Vegas, NV, and Marcus Jr. of Gary, IN, brother, Ellsworth Jr. (Ether) Linton, Markham, IL., and brother-in-law, Tan Stephens, Gary, IN.
Barbara attended Crane High School in Chicago and graduated at the early age of seventeen (17). She continued her education by attending Chicago City College, McCormick Business College, and Indiana University. Barbara was the valedictorian of her Cosmetology graduating class and was licensed by the State of Indiana.
Barbara' s employment history spanned over many years. She began her career by working as a typist in the Vice President's office at Roosevelt University in Chicago. She worked 10 years as typist and secretary for the federal government, the Army Corps of Engineers. She was the first female African American insurance rate clerk to work for Motors Insurance, General Motors in Merrillville, IN. She worked five years as a service representative for Indiana Bell Telephone Company. She retired from the Calumet Township Trustee's Office after 25 years as Executive Secretary to Dozier T. Allen, Jr., the Calumet Township Trustee. Barbara was also co-owner for 20 years of Madison Street Liquors in Gar, IN. After she and her husband moved to Las Vegas, NV in 2003, Barbara worked four years for the Las Vegas Walgreens Drug Store.
Barbara dearly loved her family and her pets, King, Snuffy T., Chace, Queen, and Mia. She will always be remembered for preparing holiday meals for family and friends, and lending a hand to whomever needed help or a place to live.
Barbara will truly be missed by all who came in contact with her. The family can be contacted at 3620 Starlight Evening Street, Las Vegas, NV 89129. Per Barbara's request, there will not be a service.
Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 28, 2020