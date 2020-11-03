My mother my friend; I will miss you every minute of every day for the rest of my life. You are truly God’s angel; a beautiful soul. No words can describe the emptiness I feel. Life without you is what I thought I would never endure; but now it’s real. I thought you would live forever (well, I wanted you to!) Thank you God, for giving this woman to me as my mother. She did an amazing job! I love you forever and ever mom ❤

Donna Monroe

Daughter