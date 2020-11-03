1/1
Barbara Jean Coster
1940 - 2020
Barbara Jean Coster (Nee Eckstrom), age 79 of Portage passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020. She was born on December 29, 1940 in Gary, Indiana to the late Charles and Lois Eckstrom. Barbara graduated from Merrillville High School, Class of 1958. On October 3, 1959 she married James R. Coster who preceded her in death in 2015. She was a former Hobart resident and a longtime member of the Hobart Presbyterian Church and the Psalmsters . She was famous for her cherry pies. Barbara loved sewing, playing pinochle, and bowling on many bowling leagues. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mom, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

She is survived by three daughters, Karen (Phil) Mesarch of Portage, IN; Donna (Gary) Monroe of Hobart, IN; Pamela (Michael) Teer of Hobart, IN; one brother, Keith Eckstrom, six grandchildren, Allison (Tyler) Williams, Eric Mesarch, Scott Monroe, Kaylee Monroe, Matthew Teer and Stephanie Teer, and two great-grandchildren. Brody and Penelope Williams.

Funeral services are Friday, November 6, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Rees Funeral Home, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart with Rev. Jeffrey Carter officiating. Burial will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville. Visitation is Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel. (219) 942-2109 or online at www.Reesfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Post-Tribune on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Rees Funeral Home
NOV
6
Burial
Calumet Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
600 West Old Ridge Road
Hobart, IN 46342
(219) 942-2109
Memories & Condolences

7 entries
November 1, 2020
Barb was a huge influence in my childhood and teen years. She was like a mother to me, a best friend and a wonderful human being. She epitomized what a wife & mother was. She was the kindest most loving person I have ever met. I know she had earned her wings and is soaring high in Gods heavenly kingdom. Rest in peace dear Brab, I'll see you in heaven one day. Rest in peace
Ron George
Friend
November 1, 2020
Sorry for your lost.Barbara was a great person. She will be missed dearly
Ruth Mesarch
Friend
November 1, 2020
November 1, 2020
November 1, 2020
November 1, 2020
My mother my friend; I will miss you every minute of every day for the rest of my life. You are truly God’s angel; a beautiful soul. No words can describe the emptiness I feel. Life without you is what I thought I would never endure; but now it’s real. I thought you would live forever (well, I wanted you to!) Thank you God, for giving this woman to me as my mother. She did an amazing job! I love you forever and ever mom ❤
Donna Monroe
Daughter
November 1, 2020
Prayers to coster family your mom was sweet and kind person may she Rest In Peace
Pam McClure (Meyers)
Neighbor
