Barbara Jean Coster (Nee Eckstrom), age 79 of Portage passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020. She was born on December 29, 1940 in Gary, Indiana to the late Charles and Lois Eckstrom. Barbara graduated from Merrillville High School, Class of 1958. On October 3, 1959 she married James R. Coster who preceded her in death in 2015. She was a former Hobart resident and a longtime member of the Hobart Presbyterian Church and the Psalmsters . She was famous for her cherry pies. Barbara loved sewing, playing pinochle, and bowling on many bowling leagues. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mom, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
She is survived by three daughters, Karen (Phil) Mesarch of Portage, IN; Donna (Gary) Monroe of Hobart, IN; Pamela (Michael) Teer of Hobart, IN; one brother, Keith Eckstrom, six grandchildren, Allison (Tyler) Williams, Eric Mesarch, Scott Monroe, Kaylee Monroe, Matthew Teer and Stephanie Teer, and two great-grandchildren. Brody and Penelope Williams.
Funeral services are Friday, November 6, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Rees Funeral Home, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart with Rev. Jeffrey Carter officiating. Burial will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville. Visitation is Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel. (219) 942-2109 or online at www.Reesfuneralhomes.com
.