Born in Charleston, Missouri to Emma Lee Miles and Willie Johnson. Barbara was educated in the Gary Community School System at Theodore Roosevelt High School. Barbara held two jobs in Gary, Indiana, Golden Coin and Genesis Headstart. Barbara is preceded in death by her mother, Emma Lee Miles; father, Willie Johnson; stepfather, Percy Lee Miles; grandson, D'Artrell Eugene Brown and granddaughter, Aryanna Brown; special friend William (Sonny) Spinks. Barbara departed this life on April 5, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memories, her daughter, Beverly Gleese, Gary, IN; 3 granddaughters, Sherice Anderson of Indianapolis, IN; Quiana Douglas of Gary, IN; Johnnett (Jamaal Joseph) Roby of Gary, IN; 9 great grandchildren; 4 great, great grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends. Visitation and Funeral Service will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Sweet Home M.B. Church 3634 West 11th Ave Gary, IN. Visitation will begin at 9:00am and will be immediately followed by funeral service at 11:00am. Arrangements entrusted to Manuel Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in the Post Tribune from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019
