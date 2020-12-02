1/1
Barbara L. Johnson
1956 - 2020
Barbara L. Johnson was born January 17,1956 to the late Ray L. and Lear Kate Johnson in Chicago, IL. She made her transition to heaven on November 25, 2020 at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis, IN. She was a member of New Revelation M.B. Church where she severed in the choir and attend Sunday School. Barbara graduated from West Side High School in Gary, Indiana class of 1974. She was employed at Westville Correctional Facility for 18 years as a correctional officer until she retired. In her spare time Barbara loved to spend time with her family, roller skating and line dancing. Preceded in death by her parents Ray L. and Lear Kate Johnson and sister Patricia A. Hollingsworth. She leaves to cherish her loving memoires twin daughters RoiLeeshia and RaiLeeshia Johnson Grayer; 3 grandchildren and a host of nieces; nephews, cousins other relatives and special friends. Visitation Friday, December 4, 2020 from 12 noon-8:00p.m. with family hours from 6-8:00 p.m. at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue. Funeral Services Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at New Revelation M.B. Church 3140 West 21st Avenue. Pastor Edward C. Turner officiating.



Published in Post-Tribune on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
12:00 - 08:00 PM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
DEC
5
Funeral service
11:00 AM
New Revelation M.B. Church
Funeral services provided by
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
