Barbara Jean Dority Webb, 80, of Gary, IN passed away Friday, May 10, 2019 at William J. Riley Residence in Munster, IN. She leaves to cherish her memories her brother Harvey (Patricia) Dority of Sacremento, CA; sister Lelia Phillips of Park Forest, IL and Beverly (Roy) Pratt of Gary, IN; sister-in-law Jacquelyn Webb; special friend Chester Williams; godson Samuel (Diane) Smith, Jr. and a host of other nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11am at St. Timothy Community Church 1600 W. 25th Ave. Gary, IN 46404. Visitation two hours prior to service. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park in Hobart, IN. DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Post Tribune on May 17, 2019
