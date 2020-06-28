Barney Fields
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barney's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
With deepest sorrow, the family of Barney Fields, age 91 announces his passing on June 23, 2020. He passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Barney was born on August 4,1928 to the late Frank Fields and Carrie Daniels Fields in Pace, Mississippi. He also resided in Mound Bayou, MS until he finished school and joined the Army. He served in the Korean War. He worked and retired at U.S. Steel Mill for thirty years. He was a member of New Bethel Fellowship C.O.G.I.C. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Lucille of 64 1/2 years in 2017. He is survived by six children Annette Fields, Candance (Connie) Williams, Carrie Fields, Elaine (Willie) Gary, Michele (Thomas) Walker and Robert (Sue) Ashley, 12 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and a multitude of loved ones. Wake Thursday July 2,2020 9:00 a.m-11:00 a.m Funeral 11:00 a.m. all services at Powell-Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15Th Ave Gary, IN. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park Hobart, IN.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune from Jun. 28 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Wake
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
2
Funeral
11:00 AM
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved