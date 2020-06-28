With deepest sorrow, the family of Barney Fields, age 91 announces his passing on June 23, 2020. He passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Barney was born on August 4,1928 to the late Frank Fields and Carrie Daniels Fields in Pace, Mississippi. He also resided in Mound Bayou, MS until he finished school and joined the Army. He served in the Korean War. He worked and retired at U.S. Steel Mill for thirty years. He was a member of New Bethel Fellowship C.O.G.I.C. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Lucille of 64 1/2 years in 2017. He is survived by six children Annette Fields, Candance (Connie) Williams, Carrie Fields, Elaine (Willie) Gary, Michele (Thomas) Walker and Robert (Sue) Ashley, 12 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and a multitude of loved ones. Wake Thursday July 2,2020 9:00 a.m-11:00 a.m Funeral 11:00 a.m. all services at Powell-Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15Th Ave Gary, IN. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park Hobart, IN.





