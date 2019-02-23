|
|
59, was born on February 1, 1960 in Chicago, IL to the union of the late Robert and Pearl Cook. He graduated from Roosevelt High School, class of 1978. Bart retired from Ford Motor Company. He was preceded in death by his parents; paternal grandmother, Mildred McKinney; maternal grandmother, Alberta Mance; and paternal grandfather, Eugene Cook. He leaves to treasure his memory, Kahla A. Cook, daughter; twin brother, Brett (Sheila) Cook of Crown Point, IN; sister, Veronica Cook-(Eddie) Euell of Akron, OH; brother Kenneth (Michelle) Cook of Atlanta, GA; grandmother Ann Cook of Robbins, IL; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 12 noon to 8:00 pm, with family hours 6:00 pm-8:00 pm. Funeral services will be Monday, February 25, 2019 at 2:00 pm. All services will be held at Guy and Allen Funeral Chapel, 2959 W. 11th Avenue, Gary, Indiana 46404. Interment Evergreen Cemetary.
Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 23, 2019