Home

POWERED BY

Services
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Resources
More Obituaries for Bart Cook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bart Cook

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bart Cook Obituary
59, was born on February 1, 1960 in Chicago, IL to the union of the late Robert and Pearl Cook. He graduated from Roosevelt High School, class of 1978. Bart retired from Ford Motor Company. He was preceded in death by his parents; paternal grandmother, Mildred McKinney; maternal grandmother, Alberta Mance; and paternal grandfather, Eugene Cook. He leaves to treasure his memory, Kahla A. Cook, daughter; twin brother, Brett (Sheila) Cook of Crown Point, IN; sister, Veronica Cook-(Eddie) Euell of Akron, OH; brother Kenneth (Michelle) Cook of Atlanta, GA; grandmother Ann Cook of Robbins, IL; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 12 noon to 8:00 pm, with family hours 6:00 pm-8:00 pm. Funeral services will be Monday, February 25, 2019 at 2:00 pm. All services will be held at Guy and Allen Funeral Chapel, 2959 W. 11th Avenue, Gary, Indiana 46404. Interment Evergreen Cemetary.
Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
Download Now