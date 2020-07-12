Beatrice Robinson "Queen Bea" age 88 of Gary passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Methodist Hospital Northlake Campus in Gary surrounded by her loving and devoted family.



She is survived by children Henry Saul Robinson Jr., Letoya Robinson-Protho (Anthony), Sandra River- Ward, Demetria Harris (John), Terrence Robinson, Alicia Jenkins (Myron-deceased), Kimberly Findlay (Dennis), Brigitte Robinson-Porter (Ranel), Nichelle Fails (Ray), Chris Robinson-Peterson (Tracey), Hendric Robinson, Cedric Robinson (Ayana), Eric Robinson (Jenee), over 130 grandchildren/great-grandchildren/great-great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Henry Saul Robinson Sr., son Darryl Robinson (Cynthia), and daughter Bernadette Wilson.



Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 14, 2020 11am at St. Mark AME Zion Church 4200 Alder Street East Chicago with Rev. George Walker, officiating.



Interment Oak Hill Cemetery Gary.



Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 14, 2020 St Mark AME Zion Church from 9 to 11am prior to the funeral service.



Hinton & Williams Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the Robinson family during their time of loss.





