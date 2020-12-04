1/1
Benito C. Gutierrez Jr.
1954 - 2020
Benito C. Gutierrez, Jr., age 66 a longtime Portage resident passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020. He was born on February 23, 1954 in Gary, Indiana to the late Martha R. Lopez and Benito Gutierrez, Sr.. Benito worked as a Water Treatment Operator at Safety Clean. He served his country in the U.S. Army. Benito enjoyed all types of music, collecting DVD's and was full of useless information. He is survived by his wife, Detrah Gutierrez, one step-daughter, Jenn Lehocky, one grandson, Chase Vuko, sisters, Vicki (Fernado) Garcia, Irma (Victor) Zamudio, Irene Motague, Sara Lopez, brothers, Anthony (Elizabeth) Gutierrez, David Gutierrez, brother-in-law, Greg (Jill) Roy, sisters-in-law, Anita Gutierrez, Theresa (Roger) Cool, Lisa (Wally) Santana, father-in-law, Edgar (Barbara) Mabe. He was preceded in death by his brother, Ernie Gutierrez. Cremation will take place with Rees Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Portage. (219) 762-3013 or www.Reesfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Post-Tribune on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel - Portage
5341 Central Ave.
Portage, IN 46368
(219) 762-3013
