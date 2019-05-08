Home

Benjamin "DEE DEE" Bey

Benjamin "DEE DEE" Bey Obituary
Born September 25, 1956 to William and Maggie Bey. "Dee Dee" was educated in the the Gary Public School System. He worked for Davis Security. He loved cooking for family and friends. He departed this life Wednesday, May 5, 2019. He was preceded in death by his mother and father; three sisters and three brothers. He leaves to cherish his memory, loving wife, LaCheryl Bey; son, Terrance (Latoya) Bey; brother, Paul (Mabel) Porter; two sisters Maggie Bey and Evelena Mitchell; eight grandchildren; three great grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visitation will be Friday, May 10, 2019. 12:00pm-8:00pm Family hour 6:00pm – 8:00pm at Manuel Memorial Funeral Home 421 W 5th Ave Gary, IN. Funeral Service will be Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Washington Street Church of God 2101 Washington Street Gary, IN.
Published in the Post Tribune on May 8, 2019
