Manuel Memorial Funeral Home
421 W. 5th Avenue
Gary, IN 46402
(219) 888-9933
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Manuel Memorial Funeral Home
421 W. 5th Avenue
Gary, IN 46402
Benjamin G. Headd Obituary
Benjamin G. Headd, age 92 of Gary, IN passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Benjamin is survived by his three children, Lovece Headd of Antioch, CA, Benjamin Headd Jr. of Phoenix, AZ and Marjorie (Howard) Wilson of Gary, IN; 6 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren and 1 great great-granddaughter; Special granddaughter, Kimberly Robinson and special great-granddaughter, Simone Scott of Chesterton, IN; One brother, Alonzo George Headd of Hartford, CT; 2 sisters, Susie Wilson of Temple, TX and Rose Edwards of Milwaukee, WI; A host of nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. Visitation will begin at 9:00am to 10:45am followed by funeral services starting at 11:00 am on Friday, August 9, 2019 with Rev. Jerry Protho officiating. Burial will be at Fern Oaks Cemetery 1518 E Elm St, Griffith, IN 46319. Services entrusted to Manuel Memorial Funeral Home 421 West 5th Ave.Gary, IN 46402.
Published in the Post Tribune on Aug. 8, 2019
