Sunrise Sunset
February 20, 1975 April 10, 2006
Of all the special gifts in life
however great or small
To have you as our Son
was the greatest gift of all.
A special time
A special face
A special Son
We can't replace.
With aching heart
we whisper low
we miss you Son
and love you so.
Your Loving Family,
Harper, Tonevich, and Osborne
Published in Post-Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.