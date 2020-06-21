Sunrise Sunset



February 20, 1975 April 10, 2006



Of all the special gifts in life



however great or small



To have you as our Son



was the greatest gift of all.



A special time



A special face



A special Son



We can't replace.



With aching heart



we whisper low



we miss you Son



and love you so.



Your Loving Family,



Harper, Tonevich, and Osborne





