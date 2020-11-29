1/1
Benjamin Joshua Watkins
2006 - 2020
Benjamin Joshua Watkins, age 14, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Lurie's Children's Hospital in Chicago, IL. Ben was born on September 20, 2006, to the late Leila Edwards and Michael Watkins Jr. Ben, an aspiring Chef and Engineer, was a witty and curious child that could have a conversation about anything; he left most adults thinking, "what doesn't this kid know." Ben will be missed by all that knew him especially his Grandma Donna and Uncles: Anthony and Christopher, who were raising him along with the rest of his loving family, including Lurie's Children's Hospital family, Discovery Charter School family, MasterChef Jr family, Trent McCain family and many other close friends. Visitation: Friday, December 4, 2020 from 12 noon- 8:00 p.m. at the Guy & Allen Chapel, 2959 West 11th Avenue. Funeral Service: Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Mary's of the Lakes 6060 Miller Avenue in Gary, Indiana. Bishop Dale officiating.



Published in Post-Tribune from Nov. 29 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
12:00 - 08:00 PM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
DEC
5
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Saint Mary's of the Lakes
Funeral services provided by
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
