Bennie Jones

Age 66, passed away 8-31-20 at home in Gary, IN. He was born in Natchez, MS to Ben and Edna Jones. Bennie is survived by his wife of 44 years, Pamela; daughter, Nikiya; his siblings; 7 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren and a host of uncles, aunts, nephews and nieces. Services will be held Wednesday, September 16th, 2020 at Manual Memorial Funeral Home, 421 W 5th Ave, Gary, IN as follows: Visitation 10am-11am. Funeral services immediately following at 11am.





