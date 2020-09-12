1/1
Bennie Jones
Age 66, passed away 8-31-20 at home in Gary, IN. He was born in Natchez, MS to Ben and Edna Jones. Bennie is survived by his wife of 44 years, Pamela; daughter, Nikiya; his siblings; 7 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren and a host of uncles, aunts, nephews and nieces. Services will be held Wednesday, September 16th, 2020 at Manual Memorial Funeral Home, 421 W 5th Ave, Gary, IN as follows: Visitation 10am-11am. Funeral services immediately following at 11am.


Published in Post-Tribune from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Manuel Memorial Funeral Home
SEP
16
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Manuel Memorial Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Manuel Memorial Funeral Home
421 W. 5th Avenue
Gary, IN 46402
(219) 888-9933
September 11, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. He new The Grand Creator Much love and Respect.
felice brown
Family
September 11, 2020
He was FAMILY! He new the Grand Creator he is suffering no more, Much Love and Respect.
felice brown
Family
