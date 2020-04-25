|
|
Bernadine C Gilson age 93 of Fishers Indiana passed from this life Sunday April 19,2020
at the Hearth at Windermere in Fishers Indiana. She was born on Sunday September 19, 1926 in Gary Indiana to Michael and Mary (Lopez) Collado.
She is survived by her son William Gilson of Fortville Indiana, Two grandchildren Sean and Michael Gilson. Seven great grandchildren also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 50 years John Herbert Gilson, three sisters Mary Nisewander, Frances Hall and Teresa Hilton.
Bea, as everyone called her, was a beautician for many years. She was a manager of the salon at the old Goldblatt's store in down town Gary and owned a shop in Glen Park. She was an excellent seamstress and loved traveling, knitting, fishing and bingo.
She was a resident in several different cities. These included Gary and Chesterton In,
Hudson Fl, Paris Tenn. and Leesburg Fl.
Bea requested that there not be any services. She will be buried next to her husband at
Calumet Park Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 25, 2020