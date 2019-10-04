Home

Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
Wake
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
9:30 AM
Funeral
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Bernard "James" Collins age 64 of East Chicago, In passed away September 24,2019. He Attended West Side High School and Worked at United States and served many as an Automobile Mechanic.

Bernard was proceeded in Death by his Father Robert Collins Sr., brothers Robert , DellRoy , sister Metrice , 4 sons Joshua C, Robert, Paul and Michael.

Bernard Leaves to Cherish his Memories His Mother,

Mattie Windom, 2 Sisters Amatullah , Victoria , 4 Brothers Ricky(Sharon), Wardell(Rose), Stanley and Shawn , 3 Sons Bernard , James Omar , and Jacques L, 1 daughter Patrice and a Host of Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren, Relatives and Friends. All Services Monday October 7,2019. Wake 9:30am Funeral 12:00pm at Powell Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15th Ave. Gary, In.
Published in the Post Tribune on Oct. 4, 2019
