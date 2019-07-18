Home

Manuel Memorial Funeral Home
421 W. 5th Avenue
Gary, IN 46402
(219) 888-9933
Viewing
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
9:00 AM
Manuel Memorial Funeral Home
421 W. 5th Avenue
Gary, IN 46402
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Manuel Memorial Funeral Home
421 W. 5th Avenue
Gary, IN 46402
View Map
Bernice Burl Obituary
Passed away suddenly July 7, 2019 in Detroit. Age 73. Formerly of Gary, Indiana moved to Milwaukee Wisconsin then to Detroit Michigan in 1999. She is survived by three daughters in Stamford Connecticut Carol Heyward (Rodney), Monicka Gustavo and Timaka Burl Suffolk Virginia; three sons, Darly Burl Wisconsin, Cory Burl Detroit Michigan, Jason Burl (Aesina) Virginia Beach; 11 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Pearlie Mae Burl. Viewing and Service will be held Saturday July 20, 2019 at Manuel Memorial Funeral Home "Parlor of Peace 421 W. 5th Avenue Gary, IN Viewing 9:00AM with funeral immediately following at 11:00AM. Burial at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on July 18, 2019
