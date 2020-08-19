Bernice E. Williams, 71, a resident of Gary, IN, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Methodist Hospital Southlake. Born to John and Elizabeth Thomas on October 15, 1948, she was affectionately called "Granny" by her family. She was a graduate of Roosevelt High School class of 1967 and retired from Methodist Hospital as a Food Service employee after 27 years. Bernice was also a member of Family Christian Center in Munster, IN, where she faithfully served as a greeter. Bernice was a mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Bernice loved her family and made sure you knew you were important and loved by her. Bernice went out of her way to help anyone in need.She was preceded in death by her mother Elizabeth Thomas and her brother Lawrence Thomas. She leaves to cherish her memory her father John Thomas Sr., daughter Yolanda Williams (Bruce), son Samuel Williams Jr., granddaughter Tanesha (Jeremy) Eggleston, great granddaughter Jae'La Eggleston, great grandson Jeremy Eggleston Jr, sister Margaret Thomas of Gary, IN, 3 brothers; John Thomas Jr. of South Bend, IN, Eric Thomas of Merrillville, IN, Bobby (VeEtta) Thomas of Gary, IN and special friends of the family Jeanetta Staples, Bobbye Sanders, and Ida Daniels and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be on Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 12 noon- 8:00 p.m. at the Guy & Allen Chapel, 2959 W 11th Ave, Gary, IN. A private interment at Oak Hill Cemetery will be held for the family.