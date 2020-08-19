1/1
Bernice E. Williams
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bernice E. Williams, 71, a resident of Gary, IN, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Methodist Hospital Southlake. Born to John and Elizabeth Thomas on October 15, 1948, she was affectionately called "Granny" by her family. She was a graduate of Roosevelt High School class of 1967 and retired from Methodist Hospital as a Food Service employee after 27 years. Bernice was also a member of Family Christian Center in Munster, IN, where she faithfully served as a greeter. Bernice was a mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Bernice loved her family and made sure you knew you were important and loved by her. Bernice went out of her way to help anyone in need.She was preceded in death by her mother Elizabeth Thomas and her brother Lawrence Thomas. She leaves to cherish her memory her father John Thomas Sr., daughter Yolanda Williams (Bruce), son Samuel Williams Jr., granddaughter Tanesha (Jeremy) Eggleston, great granddaughter Jae'La Eggleston, great grandson Jeremy Eggleston Jr, sister Margaret Thomas of Gary, IN, 3 brothers; John Thomas Jr. of South Bend, IN, Eric Thomas of Merrillville, IN, Bobby (VeEtta) Thomas of Gary, IN and special friends of the family Jeanetta Staples, Bobbye Sanders, and Ida Daniels and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be on Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 12 noon- 8:00 p.m. at the Guy & Allen Chapel, 2959 W 11th Ave, Gary, IN. A private interment at Oak Hill Cemetery will be held for the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
12:00 - 08:00 PM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved