Bernice Link, 96 was called home to be with the Lord on July 30, 2019. She was born August 20, 1922 to Andrew and Suzy Ferguson in Sallis, Mississippi. She accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior at an early age. Bernice attended First Baptist Church in Gary and was a member of the Choir. She attended Hampton University in Hampton, Virginia. Bernice worked as a probation officer for Gary City Courts for a number of years and retired in 1990 from Gary Housing Authority. Bernice is preceded in death by her parents, two beloved sons: Stephen and Michael. She leaves to cherish her memory, loving husband of 71 years Henry Link; her devoted daughter-in-law Deborah Link; nine grandchildren: Sherea (Derwin) Jordan, Michael (Lori) Link, Dawn (Eric) Rankins, Stephen Clayton, Jeffrey Link, Stephenie Link, Ivy Link, David (Paige) Link and Shannon Link; 14 great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; faithful and loving nephew, Andrew Ferguson; three special "daughters": Karen Clayton, Frances Biddings and Regina Stafford and special "son" Lee Ewing. Visitation Thursday August 15, 2019 from 12-8:00p.m. at the Guy & Allen Chapel. Funeral Services Friday August 16, 2019 at 11:00a.m. at First Baptist Church 626 West 21st Avenue. Rev. Timothy F. Brown officiating. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery. Published in the Post Tribune on Aug. 13, 2019