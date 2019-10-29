|
Bernice Odessa Woodruff-Hairlson was born in Henderson, KY on May 18, 1942 to Cornelius E. Woodruff and Verbal Woodruff. She departed this life on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at the age of 77. She retired from U.S. Steel in 2013 as a recorder and was a member of Greater Grace Church, where she served on the usher board. She was preceded in death by Cornelius, Verbal, Edward, and Josephine Woodruff. She leaves to cherish her memory, one son, Donald Eugene Hairlson of Dallas, TX and fiance' of 41 years, Walter Leon Robinson, Sr. of Gary, IN, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Visitation: Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 12:00-8:00p.m at the Guy & Allen Chapel. Funeral Service: Thursday, October 31, 2019, 11:00a.m.at Greater Grace Church, 269 W. 57th Ave., Merrillville. Dr. Rodney C. Griffin, Jr., Officiating Interment: Evergreen Memorial Park
Published in the Post Tribune on Oct. 29, 2019