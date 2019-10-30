|
Note of Service Change
Bernice Odessa Woodruff-Hairlson was born in Henderson, KY on May 18, 1942 to Cornelius E. Woodruff and Verbal Woodruff. She departed this life on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at the age of 77. She retired from U.S. Steel in 2013 as a reorder and was a member of Greater Grace Church, where she served as a member on the usher board. She was preceded in death by Cornelius, Verbal, Edward, and Josephine Woodruff. She leaves to cherish her memory, one son, Donald Eugene Hairlson of Dallas, TX and long-time, loving fiance' of 41 years, Walter Leon Robinson, Sr. of Gary, IN, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. NOTE CHANGE Visitation Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 12:00-8:00p.m with Funeral services Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 11:00am all services at Greater Grace Church, 269 W. 57th Ave., Merrillville, IN Dr. Rodney C Griffin, Jr., Officiating. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park
Published in the Post Tribune on Oct. 30, 2019