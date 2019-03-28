Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bertie Purham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bertie Purham

In Memoriam Condolences Flowers

Bertie Purham In Memoriam
IN LOVING MEMORY OF OUR BELOVED GRANDMOTHER & AUNTIE BERTIE PURHAM August 1, 1926 - March 28, 2018. What would we give her hand to clasp, her patient face to see, to hear her voice, to see her smile, as in the days that used to be. But some sweet day we'll meet again beyond the toil and strife, and clasp each other's hand once more, in Heaven, that happy life. Days of sadness still come over us, tears in silence often flow, for memory keeps you ever near us though you died one year ago. Love, Justin and Jerrid Orange, the Artis, Chambers and Kimbrough Families.
Published in the Post Tribune from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.