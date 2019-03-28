IN LOVING MEMORY OF OUR BELOVED GRANDMOTHER & AUNTIE BERTIE PURHAM August 1, 1926 - March 28, 2018. What would we give her hand to clasp, her patient face to see, to hear her voice, to see her smile, as in the days that used to be. But some sweet day we'll meet again beyond the toil and strife, and clasp each other's hand once more, in Heaven, that happy life. Days of sadness still come over us, tears in silence often flow, for memory keeps you ever near us though you died one year ago. Love, Justin and Jerrid Orange, the Artis, Chambers and Kimbrough Families. Published in the Post Tribune from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019