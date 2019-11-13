Home

Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Love Feast COGIC
2456 Chase St.
Gary, IN
Service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Love Feast COGIC
2456 Chase St.
Gary, IN
Beryl Jackson Turner Jr.


Beryl Jackson Turner Jr. Obituary
Beryl Jackson Turner, Jr was born on June 4, 1931 in Chicago Heights, IL to the late Julia A. and Beryl J. Turner, Sr. He was one of eight children born to that union.

Beryl, at the age of 88, was peacefully called home by God to eternal rest on Tuesday, November 5, 2019.

Beryl leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Bettye J. Turner; daughters, Julia (LaMar) Grant, Donna Turner; daughter in love, Brandi Martin; grandchildren, Grayson (Cherylyn) Turner, Brittany Turner, Erin Grant, Braxton (Beatriz) Turner, Austin Grant. He also leaves three great grandchildren, and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews, family members and amazing friends.

All Services will be held Friday, November 15, 2019 at Love Feast COGIC, 2456 Chase St., Gary, Indiana. Visitation 9:00 am – 11:00 am and HomeGoing Service at 11:00 am. Interment will be at Evergreen Memorial Park. Professional Services Rendered by Powell Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in the Post Tribune from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
