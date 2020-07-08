Bettie Gean Finkley, age 68 passed away on July 2, 2020 in Merrillville, IN. She was born in Quitman, MS to Nordley Jr. and Lea Etha Wheeler on July 12, 1951. Bettie retired from U S Steel Gary Works after thirty four years of dedicated service and was a loyal daughter, wife, mother and sister. Bettie is preceded in death by her mother, Lea Etha Wheeler, and father, District Elder Nordley Wheeler Jr., sisters Bernice Turner and Leler Mae Polk, and one brother, Elbert Wheeler. She is survived by her devoted son Huey Dale Finkley and loving daughter LaToya Monique Finkley, her sisters Mary (Robert) Douglas, Carlene Jones, Doris Wheeler, Roena (Melvin) Dickinson, and Annette Wheeler, brothers. Nordley Wheeler III and Edrick Wheeler and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation is Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 9:00 a. m. – 11:00 a.m. with Funeral services to follow at 11:00 a.m. all services at the Guy and Allen Chapel 2959 W. 11th Avenue, Gary, IN 46404. (Mask required) Interment: Oak Hill Cemetery