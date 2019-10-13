Home

POWERED BY

Services
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bettie Willis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bettie J. Willis


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bettie J. Willis Obituary
of East Chicago, IN passed away with her family by her side on October 8, 2019. Bettie was born to the late Edward and MaryAnne Willis on February 15, 1947 in East Chicago, IN. She had a long-term companionship with the late Johnny W. Williams Jr. Bettie leaves to cherish her memory her two daughters Tivia B. Willis and Deametra A. Willis both of Gary, IN; her step son Corey Williams and honorary son Dante T. Frith both of East Chicago, IN; her four grandsons Demetris E. Willis, John B.K. Willis, Sharod V. Marberry and JaQuan J.P. Willis all of Gary, IN. Visitation Monday October 14, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 11 a.m. with funeral service immediately following at 11:00 a.m. all services at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 W. 11th Ave.
Published in the Post Tribune on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
Download Now