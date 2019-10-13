|
|
of East Chicago, IN passed away with her family by her side on October 8, 2019. Bettie was born to the late Edward and MaryAnne Willis on February 15, 1947 in East Chicago, IN. She had a long-term companionship with the late Johnny W. Williams Jr. Bettie leaves to cherish her memory her two daughters Tivia B. Willis and Deametra A. Willis both of Gary, IN; her step son Corey Williams and honorary son Dante T. Frith both of East Chicago, IN; her four grandsons Demetris E. Willis, John B.K. Willis, Sharod V. Marberry and JaQuan J.P. Willis all of Gary, IN. Visitation Monday October 14, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 11 a.m. with funeral service immediately following at 11:00 a.m. all services at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 W. 11th Ave.
Published in the Post Tribune on Oct. 13, 2019