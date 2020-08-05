1/1
Bettie Jean Alexander
Bettie Jean Alexander, 93, of Gary, Indiana, passed away quietly on July 29, 2020, after a short illness. It was one day before her birthday. Bettie, the beloved wife of the late George W. Alexander, Jr., and mother of the late Betty J. Alexander, lived a purposeful life devoted to nurturing and caring for those she loved. She leaves to cherish her memory nine children, Larry, Lee (Rise), Sammy, Lester (Angela), Glenda, Angela, Kenneth (Jerrie), Keith, and Trinette; eight grandchildren, Stephen, Kevin, Albert (Dianne), Benjamin "BJ," Monica Muhammad (Vaughn), Arique, Jorie, and Jaida; and a host of family members including great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Visitation Thursday, August 6, 2020, from 12:00 noon to 8:00 p.m.; View and Go Family Hour 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Private Celebration of Life service at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 7, 2020, at the Guy & Allen Funeral Chapel, 2959 W. 11th Ave., Gary, IN. Service will be streamed live on Facebook. Masks must be worn, and hands must be sanitized. Interment at Evergreen Memorial Park.



Published in Post-Tribune on Aug. 5, 2020.
