1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
BETTYE ANN BAKER A Celebration of Life

Betty Ann Baker

April 11th 1939 – November 27th 2019

Betty Ann Baker daughter of the late William and Amanda Burnett. Was born April 11th 1939 in Gary Indiana. At an early age, she professed her faith in the Lord at First A.M.E Baptist Church. Betty was a high school graduate of the Gary Roosevelt Panthers, class of 1957.

Betty first job was at the stocking factory in Gary, and then she worked at the Gary Public Library for 33 years.

On December 21st 1959, Betty was united in holy matrimony to the late Donald E Baker, in Gary Indiana, for 51 years. To this union three children was born: Angela, Tracy and Larry. Betty then joined Mizpah SDA Church.

Mom left Gary Indiana and moved to Elk Grove California in 2006.

She is survived by Angela Brewster (Charles), William Tracy Baker (Mary), Larry Baker. Grandchildren Laporsha,(Johnatan William, Tangela,(Bradon) Maurice, Nolan and one Great granddaughter Harper.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents William (Billy) and Amanda Burnett, Husband Donald Baker. 1 brother Emmett, 5 sisters Mary, Ellen, Richetta, Margaret, Sarah and Billy Jean. And a host of nieces and nephews
Published in the Post Tribune on Dec. 10, 2019
