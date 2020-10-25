Betty Ann Hartman, age 91, peacefully passed away on October 21, 2020. She is survived by her children, Richard (Marissela) Lynch, Gayle Lynch, Stewart (Vicky) Lynch; her grandchildren, Vanessa Lynch, Laura (Christopher) Rude, Ricky (Kim) Lynch and Kelly Lynch; along with great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her oldest son, Gary Lynch; fifteen siblings; her husband, Richard Lynch Sr.; and husband, Mark Hartman. Betty was born June 23, 1929 in East Chicago, IN to the late Vasel and Johanna (Kaucarik) Kundrat and was the youngest of sixteen siblings. Betty grew up in her beloved Indiana Harbor and graduated from East Chicago Washington High School. The first question she would ask people was, "Are you from the Harbor?" As a teen, she worked as a candy striper. After becoming a widow at the age of 45, Betty began working in the offices of Inland Steel where she met her second husband, Mark Hartman, and from where she retired after 17 years. Betty was a devout Catholic who loved her saints, especially Padre Pio, but who at the same time had a very colorful vocabulary that she wasn't afraid to use daily. She enjoyed listening to Tammy Wynette, Vicente Fernandez and tamburitza music. She loved pierogis, lighthouses and decorated for every holiday. Betty loved to cook, crochet, watch Lifetime and cowboy movies and tv shows, especially those with Clint Walker. Betty was small but feisty and even in her 80's could run circles around people 30 years younger. The last decade of her life was spent doting on her granddaughter, Vanessa, who became the light of her life during that time. They loved to shop, bake cookies, play with Barbies and paint each other's nails. Betty did not wish to have a service so to honor her memory, raise a glass of Betty's favorite drink, scotch and water. Cheers to you Betka. Arrangements in care of Edmonds & Evans Funeral Home, Portage Chapel. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com
.