Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Betty J. Chism

Betty J. Chism Obituary
Betty J. Chism (nee McCarter), 71, She was born on July 4, 1948 in Gary, IN where she accepted Christ as her savior at an early age. Betty passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020. She graduated from Gary Roosevelt High School Class of 1966 and retired from the Gary Post Tribune with over 35 years of service.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John W. Chism Jr.; parents, Samuel and Rachel McCarter; brother, Samuel McCarter Jr.; sisters, Carrie Richards, Annie Anthony, Angie Williams and Mary McCarter-Bowling.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory, daughter, Lisa Saulsberry; grandson, Josh Davis; Twin sister, Barbara Cox; brother, Willie McCarter and a host of nieces and nephews.

A Memorial service will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11:00 am at Kish Funeral Home, 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. Friends may visit with the family on Friday at the funeral home from 10:00-11:00 am. Private interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery, Hobart, IN. www.kishfuneralhome.net
Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 2, 2020
