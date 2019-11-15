Home

Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
701 East 7th Street
Hobart, IN 46342
(219) 942-1117
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home
701 East 7th Street
Hobart, IN
Service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
5:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home
701 East 7th Street
Hobart, IN
Betty J. Dotson

Betty J. Dotson Obituary
Betty J. Dotson, age 85, of Hobart, passed away November 13, 2019. She was a classic car enthusiast and an avid Nascar fan. Her favorite drivers were Jeff Gordon and Jimmy Johnson. Betty was a very loving and devoted wife of 56 years, mother, and grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her parents-Opal P and Pauline Erwin; dear brother-Kenneth Erwin. Betty is survived by her husband-Donald G. Dotson; sons-Jeffrey G. (Chris) Dotson, Gregory W. (Alisha) Dotson; grandsons-William P. Dotson, Phillip J. and Nicholas G. Parris; granddaughters-Hannah R. Dotson, MacKenzie L. Parris; sisters-Wanda Ballay, Lois; many loving nieces and nephews; dear friends-Billy (Darlene) Burt, Richie (Con) Martin.

Friends may visit with Betty's family on Saturday, November 16, 2019, from 12 p.m. until time of service at 5 p.m. at Burns Funeral Home, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart, Pastor Charles Strietelmeier officiating. www.burnsfuneral.com.
Published in the Post Tribune on Nov. 15, 2019
