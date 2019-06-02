Betty Jane Sullivan, age 91, of San Pierre, Indiana passed away Friday May 31, 2019 in her home. Betty was born January 25, 1928 in Clay City, Indiana to the late Roy and Juanita (Miller) Everwine. She was a former waitress for Bellas Drugstore in Gary. On January 10, 1950 she was married to Lewis Sullivan. She was a former member of VFW Post #5365 Ladies Auxiliary and a Gold Star Mother. During the early 60's Betty won an award for being one of Gary's top ten waitresses. Betty is survived by three children, Paul (Judy) Hubbard, Sr. of Hardin, KY, Sandra (Paul) Wood of San Pierre and Jean Swafford of Miamisburg, OH; five grandchildren, Dawn (Jesse) Sirls, James (Marcella) Wood, Shawn (Dawn) Wood, John Swafford and Mary Hasty; six great grandchildren, Serena, Whitney, Luke, Anna, Drake and Allysa; two great-great grandchildren, Alaina and Rowan.Betty was preceded in death by her loving husband, Lewis; her parents, Roy and Juanita; her son, Pfc. Dennis Hubbard and a grandson, Paul Hubbard, Jr.Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 am Tuesday June 4, 2019 at Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel 5341 Central Avenue Portage, IN 46368 with Brother Lonnie Lawson officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park in Hobart. Visitation will be Monday from 4-8 pm at the Funeral Home.Online condolences may be submitted at www.reesfuneralhomes.com. Published in the Post Tribune on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary