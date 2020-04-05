|
|
was born the only child to the union of Boyzes and Clara Harper who both preceded her in death. At the age of 9 she surrendered her life to Christ. She was educated on the West-side of Chicago. Her family relocated to Gary Indiana where she met and married Virgil Coulter Jr. Betty was the God-fearing, Bible teaching, prayer warrior mother of 5 children. She was an ordained minister under the National Metropolitan Spiritual Churches Inc. in Chicago Illinois. Betty was a spiritual woman who taught, lived and believed God's Word. Betty was a crusader who never hesitated to aide where the need was great. She was open and available to all who needed her. Betty loved her children and grandchildren and raised them to love and protect each other without fail. She was famous for her home-made chocolate chip cookies. She received her Heavenly wings on April 2, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memory 5 children, 26 beloved grandchildren, and 41 great grand. She will be severely missed by all who knew her. Funeral services will be held on Thursday April 9, 2020 at Guy and Allen Funeral home. Visitation will be from 9am -12:45pm. Private Funeral services will began at 1pm. Recessional immediately following
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 5, 2020