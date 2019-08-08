Home

Rendina Funeral Home
5100 Cleveland St
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 980-1141
Betty Jean Crosby

Betty Jean Crosby Obituary
Betty Jean (Henderson) Crosby, age 89 of Merrillville and Demotte, passed away August 5, 2019.

Survived by daughter-Karin (Donald) Pritchard, daughters in law Joyce Crosby and Lisa (Iskin) Crosby, son Larry Crosby; grandchildren- Joseph and Joshua Crosby, Nathan (Mandy) Pritchard, Dawn Pollock, Kym (Dwayne) Kiser, 7 great-grandchildren-Brianna, Amanda, Amber, Luke, Bryce, Colin, and Ella; 3 great great-grandchildren-Hunter, Logan, and Harper.

Preceded in death by her husband- Josephus (Joe); her sons Joe and Bruce Crosby.

Betty worked at US Steel and The Merrillville School Corp. She was a member of Eastlake Baptist Church and The Ladies Quilting Group. She will be greatly missed.

Memorial services will be held on August 10, 2019, 12:00 p.m. at Eastlake Baptist church (7121 E. Lincoln Hwy, Crown Point, IN). Brother Bill Gibbs officiating. For information please call Rendina Funeral Home 219-980-1141
Published in the Post Tribune from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019
