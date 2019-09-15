|
|
age 81 was born March 28, 1938 in Birmingham, AL to the late Herman & Martha Ann Cox. She graduated from Roosevelt High School. Betty worked at Uniroyal Ammunition Plant, City of Gary Building department as an inspector for 18 years, owner of Terrell's Liquor and Lounge, Betty's Cookery hot dog stand. She is preceded in death by her parents, sisters Bessie, Thelma and Ernestine; brothers Rendar, Willie and Sammie; her favorite aunt Earlie Mae. Betty leaves to cherish her memories her loving children; sons Michael Edward Howard Sr., Dwayne Darry (Kim) Howard, Michael Edward Howard Jr., Duprese Micah Howard; daughter Debra Rena' Howard; second son George Griffin III; second daughter Sheila (Alvin) Bunch; sister Doris Cox; godsons Lemuel Perkins and Eugene McGhee; cousin Betty Welch; best friends Thelma Davis, Alva Baptiste and Lou Ford; 20 grandchildren; 35 great grandchildren; 10 great great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation Tuesday September 17, 2019 from 9:00a.m. – 11:00a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00a.m. All services at River of Life Ministries 609 Madison Street. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on Sept. 15, 2019